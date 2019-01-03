Supergrass Reform, Live Show Confirmed

Supergrass are back.

The Britpop heroes formed in Oxford back in 1993, smashing into the charts with their cheeky but astute guitar pop.

Debut album 'I Should Coco' was a sensation, but their happy-go-lucky charms masked some outstanding songwriting.

Parting company in 2010, singer Gaz Coombes embarked on a successful solo career, but it seems old loves aren't about to fade.

Reforming to play Glastonbury's Pilton Party, Supergrass will play a special London show at Hackney's Oslo venue on September 9th.

Gaz Coombes will re-join former, and now current, band mates Danny Goffey, Mick Quinn and Gaz’s brother Rob Coombes for the show.

Chatting to the Sunday Times , Gaz Coombes insisted that "this just feels like the right time".

So, can we expect more live shows? New material? We're keeping our fingers crossed...

