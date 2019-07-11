SuperGlu Blast Back With new Single 'Soil'

Guitar pop four-piece SuperGlu caused a wave of hype, but then seemed to vanish into the ether.

Taking a step backwards, the Manningtree outfit went through a two year hiatus, focussing on Real Life Issues.

But music kept calling them back. Remaining friends, SuperGlu end a two-year hiatus in style recently, and want to keep the energy flowing.

Matching pop energy against a punk sense of directness, follow up single 'Soil' is furiously addictive, blessed with an impeccable chorus.

Out digitally from May 8th, with a physical drop courtesy of the fine folks at Flying Vinyl, 'Soil' airs up-front on Clash.

SuperGlu comment...

"'Soil' is a song about sneaking out the back door and running for your life. Making a change and moving on – as long as you keep moving - you cannot be caught. Our seemingly lofty musicals aspirations are effortlessly undermined by a grinning cocksure guitar solo and an 'oh fuck!' fluffed drum fill...."

Tune in now.