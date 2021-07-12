Superchunk Recruit Teenage Fanclub For New Song 'Endless Summer'

Superchunk are back - with a little help from Teenage Fanclub, too.

The American indie legends last released a full length album in 2018, with new LP 'Wild Loneliness' set to arrive on February 25th.

It's a guest laden affair, featuring all-star fans such as Sharon Van Etten, R.E.M.’s Mike Mills, Wye Oak’s Andy Stack, Tracyanne Campbell of Camera Obscura, Owen Pallett, Kelly Pratt, and Franklin Bruno.

New single 'Endless Summer' is online now, a timeless piece of guitar pop with a heart-warming lyric.

If the chorus carries that extra appeal, then perhaps because Superchunk pals/fans Norman Blake and Raymond McGinley of Teenage Fanclub provide the harmonies.

Superchunk’s Mac McCaughan on the new track:

'Endless Summer' was written on New Year’s Day 2020 which was unseasonably warm here in North Carolina. Of course, by the time we recorded it, 'Endless Summer' had other meanings… The 7” sleeve features Roe Ethridge’s beautiful photos of broken beach umbrellas which capture the vibe of the song perfectly.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Brett Villena

