Sunny Gray Shares Brooding New Cut 'Equilibrium'

Italian-born Sunny Gray has always had a wandering spirit.

Falling in love with songwriting thanks to his music-obsessed father, the musician slowly made his way to London.

Setting down roots in Camden with his band Wise Kebabs, he quickly found that his ideas were too unique, too individual for a group format.

Working on his own, his intense creativity allowed Sunny Gray to slowly come into focus.

New single 'Equilibrium' is online now, and it offers dank, soulful electronics with hints of Massive Attack.

There's a rock edge, too, with Sunny Gray pursuing a raw vocal, one that lets his emotions really show through.

The video is online now, and it's a potent vision of his world. Tune in now.

Catch Sunny Gray at London's Camden Assembly on August 4th.

