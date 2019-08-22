Sunn O))) Re-Issue Their Life Pedal

Sunn O))) will re-issue their Life Pedal this year.

The band teamed up with Akron-based effects company EarthQuaker Devices for the project, which sought to distill their astonishing sound in one pedal.

Life Pedal certainly came close, with the initial run - a mere 1000 units - selling out within just a few hours.

Matching octave distortion to a booster, the sheer unrelenting overdrive matches the impact of the band's recent album 'Life Metal'.

Alas, the Steve Albini production comes a little extra.

A new batch of the Life Pedal has been organised, with 500 units set to go on sale - 300 sold exclusively through Reverb while the remaining 200 will be sold by Sunn O))) directly at their shows.

For full sales information click HERE.