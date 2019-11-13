Sunn O))) Composer Stephen O'Malley To Play Yoga Event In London

Sunn O))) composer Stephen O'Malley is set to perform at a yoga event in London this weekend.

The event is chaired Do.omyoga, a holistic approach to yoga that also incorporates sound healing practice.

Occupying the iconic cultural space 180 The Strand, Stephen O'Malley will create music under his solo name SOMA.

Do.omyoga have arranged two day's worth of performances, taking place on November 22nd and 23rd at 7:30pm and 5:30pm respectively.

Anarcho-feminist THE SEER will use her mystical prowess to open the ceremony, before SOMA takes control as a soundbringer.

Grab your tickets below.

Friday: https://link.dice.fm/vPuRXNSue1

Saturday: https://link.dice.fm/4sz670yue1

Bundle: https://dice.fm/bundle/doomyoga

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.