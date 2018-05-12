Sunn O))) Announce New Album 'Life Metal'

Sunn O))) are set to release new album 'Life Metal' in April.

The doom overlords are set to end four years of semi-silence, with a new album, and a full European tour.

Stephen O'Malley and Greg Anderson kicked off the record at the beginning of 2018, deciding to recruit Steve Albini as producer.

Recorded in Chicago's Electrical Audio studio across a two week period, 'Life Metal' boasts a completely analogue methodology.

The album was mastered and lacquers cut from tape in October by Sunn O))) ally Matt Colton at Alchemy in London, and it features live collaborator Hildur Guðnadóttir, close friend Tim Midyett, alongside composer Anthony Pateras.

Released this summer on Southern Lord, the tracklisting for 'Life Metal' runs as follows:

1. Between Sleipnir's Breaths

2. Troubled Air

3. Aurora

4. Novae

