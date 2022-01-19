Sunflower Thieves Share Dreamy Single 'I Don't Know Why'

Sunflower Thieves have shared their dreamy new single 'I Don't Know Why'.

Out now, the new single trails their incoming EP and finds the songwriting sisterhood achieving new levels of beauty.

'I Don't Know Why' revolves around that simple acoustic guitar part, with Sunflower Thieves building their vocals on top.

Layers of beautifully opaque sound resonate with light, while the lyrics contain more than a trace of melancholy.

Reminiscent of Bon Iver of First Aid Kit, 'I Don't Know Why' is a gripping slice of songwriting.

Sunflower Thieves comment: “The track is about how complicated close relationships can be. How the differences in the way we live our lives and follow what we think can affect our understanding of each other, and equally of ourselves.”

Tune in now.

