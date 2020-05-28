Sunflower Bean Share 'Moment In The Sun'

Sunflower Bean have shared their new single 'Moment In The Sun' - tune in now.

The Brooklyn band's superb debut album 'Twentytwo In Blue' smashed home in 2018, a superb blend of psychedelic flavours.

Last year's 'King Of The Dudes' EP was an apt follow up, with the trio now sharing something new.

Out now, 'Moment In The Sun' was produced by Dave Bassett and Unknown Mortal Orchestra's Jacob Portrait, and it gently eases Sunflower Bean into a new chapter.

There's a neat electronic flavour to the single, blending their psych-pop songcraft with synth elements.

The chorus has a breezy late summer feel, a song about abandoning the rigours of the day-to-day hustle in favour of focussing on the ones you love.

Say the band...

“‘Moment In The Sun’ is about finally recognizing what is important in one’s life, the people you decide to spend it with...”

“All of these things we distract ourselves with, the never-ending mountain of career climbing, the pursuit of financial success, and the hope that after all that trying you could finally be cool. All of that is meaningless in comparison to one great day, hour, or moment with someone you really love.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Andy DeLuca & Sarah Eisman

