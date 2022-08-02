Sunflower Bean Announce New Album 'Headful Of Sugar'

American group Sunflower Bean will release new album 'Headful Of Sugar' on May 6th.

The band's second album 'Twentytwo In Blue' landed back in 2018, followed by a lengthy global tour.

Sessions with UMO's Jacob Portrait guided Sunflower Bean to a fresh space, allowing the band to attempt something new.

'Headful Of Sugar' is the result of this, with the album set to land on May 6th via Lucky Number.

New single 'Who Put You Up To This?' adds crystalline, gliding synth electronics, while Julia Cumming has rarely sounded so angelic.

“We wanted to write about the lived experience of late capitalism, how it feels every day, the mundanity of not knowing where every construct is supposed to ultimately lead you,” says the band's Nick Kivlen. “The message is in the title: this is about fast pleasures, the sugar of life, the joy that comes with letting go of everything you thought mattered.”

Tune in now.

'Headful Of Sugar' will be released on May 6th.

Photo Credit: Driely S

- - -