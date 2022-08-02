Sunflower Bean Announce New Album 'Headful Of Sugar'

New single 'Who Put You Up To This?' is online now...
Robin Murray
News
08 · 02 · 2022

Robin Murray /
News
/ / 08 · 02 · 2022
0

American group Sunflower Bean will release new album 'Headful Of Sugar' on May 6th.

The band's second album 'Twentytwo In Blue' landed back in 2018, followed by a lengthy global tour.

Sessions with UMO's Jacob Portrait guided Sunflower Bean to a fresh space, allowing the band to attempt something new.

'Headful Of Sugar' is the result of this, with the album set to land on May 6th via Lucky Number.

New single 'Who Put You Up To This?' adds crystalline, gliding synth electronics, while Julia Cumming has rarely sounded so angelic.

“We wanted to write about the lived experience of late capitalism, how it feels every day, the mundanity of not knowing where every construct is supposed to ultimately lead you,” says the band's Nick Kivlen. “The message is in the title: this is about fast pleasures, the sugar of life, the joy that comes with letting go of everything you thought mattered.”

Tune in now.

'Headful Of Sugar' will be released on May 6th.

Photo Credit: Driely S

- - -

Sunflower Bean
-

Join us on VERO

Join the Clash mailing list for up to the minute music, fashion and film news.

Follow Clash:

Read this next