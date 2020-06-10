Sun June's 'Karen O' Is Uniquely Affecting

Austin, Texas group Sun June have shared their potent new single 'Karen O'.

The band's new album 'Somewhere' lands early next year, released on February 5th via Run For Cover / Keeled Scales.

Lead single 'Singing' was a sharp introduction to their world, and Sun June build on this spectral atmosphere with their new release.

Opaque arrangements and a hushed vocal, it finds a narrative voice pushed to its limits by life.

The band comment...

"'Karen O' is one of the only songs we've written that takes place over the course of a single night, and we hope we captured what it feels like when you're completely worn out but can't bring yourself to go home and go to sleep. It's about the kind of night you let heartache swallow you whole, and you find yourself heading straight toward the things you should be running away from."

"The actual Karen O is a hero of ours of course, and in the song she spurs on a lonely night of reflection about what could be versus what can't. It covers some of our favorite topics-love, performance, regret, and hereditary drinking problems-and explores how we sometimes choose to heighten grief rather than reduce it. It also features a voicemail mailbox, which is unfortunate."

A song of reflection and loneliness, it offers spectral indie flavours with sharp country inflections - uniquely affecting, in other words.

Photo Credit: Santiago Dietche

