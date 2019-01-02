Summers Sons Lay Down A Laidback Groove On 'Bittersweet'

South London production team Summers Sons have this irresistibly laid back sound.

It's reminiscent of Native Tongues in its astute funkiness, but there's also that hazy, weed-laden South London element at play, with their use of samples - and collaborators - bringing the soul.

Previous projects 'Undertones' and 'Uhuru' - crafted alongside C. Tappin - put them on the map, racking up millions of streams and creating a global audience.

Recently touring with Manchester's Children Of Zeus, the pair have found time to complete a brand new studio album.

'The Rain' lands on November 23rd - order it LINK - and it's trailed by gloriously infectious new jazz-leaning cut 'Bittersweet'.

Kaya features on vocals, and it's worth filing alongside everyone from Gang Starr to Loyle Carner, but with a neat sound of their own.

Summers Sons tell Clash...

"'The Rain' is a story of loss, love and new beginnings. Our most personal and experimental work to date. Written after the sudden passing of our step dad, a vulnerable and honest album exploring the lows and the journey to try and pick up the pieces."

"Over a stripped back production style we bare ourselves more than ever before. The sun doesn't always shine but we need The Rain to grow. The album was recorded over an 18 month period immediately following his death and recorded entirely in the house we all shared. It's the most conceptual album we've made and the themes stay present as a strong current throughout."

Tune in now.

Order 'The Rain' HERE.

