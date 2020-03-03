Summer Walker Steers New 'White Tee' Video Herself

Summer Walker is an artist wielding chaos in the palm of her hands, single-handedly re-writing the rule book on how to get over your ex with delightfully evocative music and pungent lyrics. What a year it’s been so far for the R&B singer, who two weeks after her standout performance with Usher at the virtual 2020 BET Awards, has gone on to release the critically-acclaimed EP Life On Earth. The EP was highly anticipated by fans around the world, particularly in the US, where the president himself, Donald Trump liked a tweet about Summer’s new EP.

The EP acts as a collection of jaunty compositions, lurched from the depths of heartache and seamlessly transformed into anthems of dancefloor satisfaction. A clear stand-out on the EP is “White Tee”, which Summer previewed on Instagram before the EP was announced.

The track has been accompanied by a music video directed by Summer herself. The video is shot with off the cuff transitions between film and digital, there is no room to dwell at this pace, no room between the shots or hi-hat beats for unwanted thoughts to creep in. Upcoming R&B artist N01-NOAH features on the track, violently gyrating in the video, giving the song a new life by masterfully crafting the catchy hook “treat me like white tee, don’t get me dirty.”

The pair are seen together in the video, exchanging verses to one another, the rapper longing for Summer’s affection, ‘level up with me, if you fuck wit me’, fully in control Summer mockingly sings back “I got you feeling funny, throw it all on me’. Summer’s ability to encapsulate the pain, absurdity and sorrow involved with relationships is sublime. Sincerity this pure is an audible and visual revelation.

Words: Josh Crowe

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.