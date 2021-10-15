Summer Walker Releases 'Ex For A Reason'

Summer Walker returns with explicit new single 'Ex For A Reason'.

The R&B chanteuse recently laid out plans for new album 'Still Over It', the aptly titled follow up to 2019's 'Over It'.

The incoming full length finds the singer stretching, reaching up to new challenges in the process.

New single 'Ex For A Reason' is online now, and it features JT - one-half of controversial duo City Girls.

It's an explicit piece of R&B that fuses cutting lyricism with some velvet-toned vocals.

