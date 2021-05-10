Summer Walker Announces New Album 'Still Over It'

R&B queen Summer Walker will release new album 'Still Over It' later this year.

The songwriter's exceptional debut album 'Over It' landed in 2019, melding powerful R&B performances with some intimate lyricism.

Hugely successful, 'Over It' sparked nominations, awards, and no small degree of critical acclaim for the American force.

New album 'Still Over It' is set to hit home on November 5th, and it follows weeks of teasing on social media.

Out next month, Summer unveiled the news with a typically imaginative video teaser online.

