Summer Heart Continues His Animated Journey With 'Black Jeans'

Lockdown brought all manner of changes for countless people around the world.

For alt-pop force Summer Heart, it sparked a relocation, moving to Los Angeles and embracing the city as a base.

Afforded the time and space to focus on himself, and his work, Summer Heart has responded with work of a rare independence.

New EP 'Ambitions' is out now via Icons Creating Evil Art, and it's a stellar offering, matching his melodic immediacy to songwriting of rich depth.

Crafting a series of animated visuals are part of this journey, Summer Heart is now ready to share the video for 'Black Jeans'.

The clip is loosely set in Los Angeles, with Summer Heart re-cast as a superhero of sorts, helping people conquer negative thoughts.

The push and pull between a meaningful life and bad habits remains, however, giving the clip an energy of its own.

Tune in now.

