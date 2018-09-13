Summer Camp's Jeremy Warmsley Shares New Solo Song

Summer Camp's Jeremy Warmsley has shared new solo song 'Moment' - listen to it now.

Way back when - and we do mean... way back - Jeremy Warmsley was a rather fine solo artist, releasing two absorbing, plaintive solo records.

As if that wasn't enough to keep him busy, Jeremy also hosted Welcome To Our TV Show, an online video platform featuring other left field songwriters.

Shelving those solo ambitions to release some fantastic stuff with Summer Camp, the songwriter has now shared the first new release under his own name in a decade.

'Moment' appears on the soundtrack of new BBC drama Wanderlust, with the episode in question airing tonight (September 18th).

Wanderlust stars Toni Colette, Zawe Ashton and Steven Mackintosh, and features a fair amount of shagging - so, will J-Wo be soundtracking a sex scene?

We'll need to wait for a few more hours to find out, but 'Moment' itself is a thing of beauty, a lengthy, meditative ode, dominated by those sudden bursts of piano, and those sighing vocals.

Tune in now.

