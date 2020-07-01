Summer Camp Announce New Album 'Romantic Comedy'

Summer Camp have confirmed plans for new album 'Romantic Comedy'.

The much-loved indie pop duo have been rather quiet of late, focusing on a number of different projects.

Husband and wife team Elizabeth Sankey and Jeremy Warmsley pursued solo endeavours, but re-join as Summer Camp once more.

Elizabeth Sankey worked on the full-length documentary Romantic Comedy last year, focusing on the titular genre's growth.

A personal view on this cinematic area, it featured a score from Summer Camp which contains the core of their new album.

Out shortly, 'Romantic Comedy' contains material from and inspired by the film, led by new song 'Women In Love'.

Tune in now.

<a data-cke-saved-href="http://summercampband.bandcamp.com/album/romantic-comedy" href="http://summercampband.bandcamp.com/album/romantic-comedy">Romantic Comedy by Summer Camp</a>

Check out the trailer for Romantic Comedy below.

Romantic Comedy Trailer from Elizabeth Sankey on Vimeo.

'Romantic Comedy' will be released on February 14th.

