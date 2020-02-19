Summer Banton's 'Go Away' Is Supremely Refreshing

South London riser Summer Banton has shared her new single 'Go Away'.

The singer shared her debut single 'We're Cool' a few months back, gaining support from Rinse and spins on Beats 1 and 1Xtra.

With the sun shining Summer has picked the perfect moment to make her return, adding some afrobeats flavour to her soulful fusion.

'Go Away' is essentially an R&B tune wrapped around a spicy afrobeats chassis, the purring percussive engine pushing her voice into a fresh space.

Out now, it's supremely refreshing - and what with this being London's hottest day of the year, we're going to need it...

Remarkably assured, it's a confident return from an artist who seems to blossom with each passing release.

Tune in now.

