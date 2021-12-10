Suki Waterhouse Signs To Sub Pop, Shares New Single 'Moves'

Suki Waterhouse has signed to Sub Pop.

Perhaps best known as a model and actress, her work as a songwriter came into focus across a short burst of singles.

Reminiscent of 60s pop but given a modern twist, Suki's work recalls the likes of Swedish greats The Concretes or Scottish heroes Camera Obscura.

Sub Pop have swooped to sign her, with label CEO Megan Jasper commenting: "Suki's songs are smart, radiant, and incredibly engaging, much like her personality. We knew the minute we heard them that they were important and needed to be out in the world. Sub Pop is over the moon to be working with her!"

New single 'Moves' toasts the relationship, and there's an ache to Suki's voice that connects from the very first note.

It's an intriguing offering, with the raw production allowing her subtle but emphatic use of melody to shine through.

Tune in now.

- - -