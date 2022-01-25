Suki Waterhouse Announces Debut Album 'I Can't Let Go'

Suki Waterhouse will release her debut album 'I Can't Let Go' on April 22nd.

A model and actress, Suki Waterhouse has always had a deep and abiding love for music as a means of creation.

Signing to esteemed indie Sub Pop last year, she has now laid out plans for her debut album.

Due for release on April 22nd, 'I Can't Let Go' was constructed alongside producer Brad Cook.

New single 'Melrose Meltdown' is the third track from the album to be revealed, and it's a sumptuous piece of slo-mo pop.

Suki invites you into her world, with 'Melrose Meltdown' becoming a place where “nobody ever breaks up, we just break down...”

Watch the video below.

Tracklisting:

1. Moves

2. The Devil I Know

3. Melrose Meltdown

4. Put Me Through It

5. My Mind

6. Bullshit On The Internet

7. Wild Side

8. On Your Thumb

9. Slip

10. Blessed

- - -