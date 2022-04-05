Suggs, Paul Weller Join Forces With 'Ooh Do U Fink U R'

Suggs and Paul Weller join forces on new single 'Ooh Do U Fink U R'.

The two have known each other for some time, but the friendship blossomed after Suggs invited Paul Weller on to his BBC Radio Four series Love Letters To London.

Discussing the ever-changing nature of Soho, the pair kept in touch, and chatted through the long, strange year that was 2020.

'Ooh Do U Fink U R' was sculpted at Weller's Black Barn studios, and looks back to their school days in Camden and Woking.

Out now digitally, a limited edition seven inch single lands on June 17th, just in time for Father's Day.

Leaning on their shared passion for Motown and 60s R&B, the lyrics take a tongue-in-cheek look at youthful hi-jinks.

Suggs comments: "I think teachers are the best people in the world, I love them with all my heart. But you know all those great teachers you read about who dragged their pupils up, and encouraged them and made them into the best possible version of themselves they could be?"

"Well, unfortunately I didn’t have one of those! ‘Ooh Do U Fink U R’ was a phrase I heard more often than I wished and sums up my school years- constantly being told to know my place and keep in my box, being given no encouragement but still never giving in, and never giving up. Chatting to Paul reminded me of those experiences. We both found enthusiasm and a purpose in music, and that pulled us through."

Paul Weller adds: "Me and Suggs have been talking about doing something together for the last few years so to see it finally happen is amazing! I love the tune and working with him. He’s truly a man of many talents. We wanted to do something special and I really think this track is."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Andy Croft

