Sufjan Stevens To Release 'The Decalogue' Score

Sufjan Stevens will release his score for 'The Decalogue' on October 18th.

The score project was part of Justin Peck's ballet The Decalogue, which premiered during the New York City Ballet’s 2017 season.

Released on October 18th, it will be performed by Brooklyn based artist Timo Andres, a composer and noted pianist who also recorded for the Nonesuch label.

The Decalogue is the fifth collaboration between NYCB Resident Choreographer Peck and Stevens, following 2012’s 'Year of the Rabbit', 2014’s 'Everywhere We Go', 2016’s 'The Countenance of Kings' and most recently, 2019’s 'Principia'.

'III' from the album is online now, and it carries the subtle melodic grace and emotional pull that marks so much of Sufjan's work - Timo Andres, of course, has his own interpretation, and this push/pull is an interesting thing to explore.

Watch a trailer for the album below...

The Decalogue tracklist:

I

II

III

IV

V

VI

VII

VIII

IX

X

