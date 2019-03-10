Sufjan Stevens Shares New Piece 'IV'

Sufjan Stevens has shared new piece 'IV'.

The American artist constructed a score for Justin Peck's ballet The Decalogue, and this is set to be given a full official release.

The album is performed by Nonesuch recording artist Timo Andres, and it boasts 10 individual pieces.

Set to land on October 18th through AKR, 'The Decalogue' is trailed by beautifully absorbing new piece 'IV'.

It's a curious experience, essentially listening to a Sufjan Stevens song performed by another artist, yet Sufjan's melodic splendour rings through.

Timo Andres' graceful performance has a character of its own, leading to a probing, inordinately peaceful listen.

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.