Sufjan Stevens Releases Two New Songs For Pride Month

Sufjan Stevens has shared two brand new songs in celebration of Pride Month.

The songwriter has posted the full package online, featuring two brand new songs, an original four-track demo, and a short reprise.

'Love Yourself' is a surging piece of electronic pop, a beautifully uplifting experience that pits his instantly recognisable voice against digital notes and those driving beats.

The track is accompanied by the original four-track demo Sufjan recorded in 1996 as well as a quick instrumental-only reprise.

The package is completed by 'With My Whole Heart' a song Sufjan describes as a personal challenge to “write an upbeat and sincere love song without conflict, anxiety, or self-deprecation.”

Alongside the new audio, Sufjan also designed a new Gay Pride T-shirt that is available on his new merch platform Sufjamz .

A portion of the proceeds from the project will help support two organisations that offer help for LGBTQ+ homeless kids in America: the Ali Forney Center in New York and Detroit's Ruth Ellis Center.

Tune in below.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.