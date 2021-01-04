Sufjan Stevens Promises "Holistic" New Music This Week

Sufjan Stevens is promising new "holistic" music this week.

The American artist was busy throughout 2020, releasing two full studio albums.

Solo release 'The Ascension' was a complex, nuanced, gorgeous listen, while Sufjan also found room to complete joint album 'Aporia' alongside his stepfather Lowell Brams.

Now Sufjan has shared details on Tumblr - of all places - of something new, with "holistic music coming this week..."

His label Asthmatic Kitty has shared the post, leading to speculation that a new solo project is in the offing.

