Sufjan Stevens Names His Least Favourite Albums From 2021

Sufjan Stevens has named his least favourite albums of 2021.

The songwriter is known for plumbing the depths of the soul, rendering his work in an explicitly emotional fashion.

But, if his new list is anything to go by, then Sufjan Stevens is also - to put it mildly - a bit of a scream.

Yep he's named his "least favorite albums of 2021" and it moves from Sex and the City ("No. Not at all. Go away)" to J Balvin ("Black face") and Dune ("A very long Zara ad").

Amongst other bitchy quips is a neat takedown of "The Interminable Marvel Brand" and Squid Game ("I didn’t actually see it but it looks really stupid").

Dismissing the 90s revival and Adele's '30' - "We know you’re 33. It’s on your Wikipedia page." - he also slates any band "that is still together after 10 years—Please. Break up. Do your solo albums. Move on."

Check out the full list below.

These were my least favorite albums of 2021, in no particular order:

1. Squid Game—I didn’t actually see it but it looks really stupid. F-

2. A Quiet Place 2—It should have been shown after the credits for the first movie. F-

3. The Interminable Marvel Brand—If it’s on Disney + it’s for children. F-

4. Dune—A very long Zara ad. F-

5. J Balvin—Black face. F-

6. Matrix 4—Ugh. Computers. Hackers. Cyberpunks. Simulated Reality. The 90s. The color green. F-

7. Any band that is still together after 10 years—Please. Break up. Do your solo albums. Move on. F-

8. Instagram—Get over yourself. F-

9. Musicals—Please stop singing and dancing. F-

10. Baby Boomer WASPs—Get out of the way. F-

11. Sex & the City—And Just Like That? No. Not at all. Go away. F-

12. Conversations about supply chain issues—Stop making excuses. Make your own furniture. Forage for mushrooms or whatever. F-

13. Covid—Ugh. So over it. Please stop killing us! F-

14. Crypto, NFTs, The Metaverse, etc. — see #6. F-

15. The 90s revival—Please. It was bad enough the first time around. F-

16. Adele, 30—Girl, please. We know you’re 33. It’s on your Wikipedia page. B+