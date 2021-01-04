Sufjan Stevens Announces Five-Part 'Convocations' Project

Sufjan Stevens will release new five-part project 'Convocations' on May 6th.

The songwriter has been teasing "holistic" new music , following two album-length projects in 2020.

The second of these - 'The Ascension' - was released just before the death of his biological father, and this period of grief frames his new work.

'Convocations' follows five stages of grief, and will be accompanied by a longform generative video art piece created by Mexican artist Melissa Fuentes.

The project consists of five volumes - Meditations, Lamentations, Revelations, Celebrations and Incantations - building into a 49 track, two and a half hour reflection on sorrow, grief, alienation, and loss.

'Meditations' is the first to arrive - it will be released on April 8th.

Photo Credit: Evans Richardson

