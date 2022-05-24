Suede Announce New Album 'Autofiction'

Suede will release new album 'Autofiction' on September 16th.

The band's second wind has produced some outstanding work, alongside a string of sensational live shows.

'Autofiction' is billed as a raw, viral return, recorded cheek-to-jowl in the recording studio.

Out on September 16th, Brett Anderson has dubbed it Suede's "punk record".

He comments: "No whistles and bells. Just the five of us in a room with all the glitches and fuck-ups revealed; the band themselves exposed in all their primal mess."

New single 'She Still Leads Me On' is a virile, teasing return, all explosive guitar riffs and vocal yelps - a live performance of the track, recorded at Brussels' Cirque Royal, is available online now.

Catch Suede at London's Electric Ballroom on October 5th and 6th.

Photo Credit: Dean Chalkley

- - -