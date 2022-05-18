Sudan Archives Shares Fantastic New Single 'Selfish Soul'

Sudan Archives has shared her new song 'Selfish Soul'.

The song is an ode to Black hair, as well as offering testimony to the potency of identity, and the way in which society centralises and skews ideas of beauty.

Alongside this, it's a lush, direct return, one that blends her innate beauty with Sudan Archives' multi-faceted approach.

That trademark violin remains, with Sudan Archives taking her songwriting to another level.

The LA-based artist says the song is “about women and the celebration of hair. It’s about representation of different hair textures and embracing all colors and textures of it.”

She adds: “I feel like there’s an American standard of what beautiful hair is, and I wanted to show in this video that’s not what all beauty is; to showcase different hairstyles and different types of women and their hair. I was inspired by India Arie's ‘I Am Not My Hair’, one of the first songs I heard about this subject. She talks about extensions and weaves and natural hair and nappy hair, and that she’s not her hair; she won’t conform to the comparisons that would come up if you had a weave or sew-in or natural hair or Afro – that doesn’t represent her.”

Trey Lyons directs the video, which features Sudan playing her violin upside down on a pole - no mean feat...!

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Edwig Henson

