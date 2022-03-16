Sudan Archives' 'Home Maker' Has A Celebratory Feel

Sudan Archives has shared her new song 'Home Maker'.

Out now, it's another step beyond the confines of 'Athena', the 2019 studio album that became her breakout moment.

'Home Maker' finds Sudan Archives revelling in her femininity, transforming familiar tropes into something exuberant.

Prompted by shifts in her personal life - she moved from LA from Cincinnati - it deals with matters of the heart, and blending home life with personal independence.

As she puts it: "It took nesting — building a home, investing in partners that were worth my investment — to shake my anxiety and depression."

She adds: "For me, homemaking is a service to mental health and coping with fear and isolation. This song is about the effort put into making a relationship work and giving love a place to live."

The video features Sudan Archives in her element, the terrific energy of her vocal performance linked to some eye-catching, over-the-top imagery.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Ally Green

