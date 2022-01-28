Substantial Shares Collaborative Single 'Your Greatest Weapon'

Substantial returns with new single 'Your Greatest Weapon'.

Out now, the single finds Substantial embracing collaboration, constructing the track alongside KDFoxx.

The single epitomises his deft word-play, however, with the MC - who has been tipped by Chuck D - coming to the fore.

Also featured on the track are MLLN and Malcolm Jackson, with the lyrics focussing on empowerment, and the importance of utilising our voice.

Substantial shares: 'Your Greatest Weapon' is about self-empowerment and realising that the most powerful weapon that we have is our voice.

KDFoxx adds: Music is the entity that forged angels. Sing a song only few will understand, and it shall be your greatest weapon.

Tune in now.