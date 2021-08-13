Sub Urban, Bella Poarch Team Up On 'INFERNO'

Sub Urban and Bella Poarch combine on new single 'INFERNO'.

Bella Poarch has built a colossal online platform, with her videos constructing a neat, intimate conversation between herself and fans.

Recent single 'Build A Bitch' found Bella taking this attitude and image into the music sphere, and she made immediate ruptures.

Sub Urban produced the single, and the two reconvene for something new, and equally as daring.

'INFERNO' pushes the envelope, with the bombastic, rollercoaster production aligned against Bella's vivid delivery.

The video goes all-out in search of a spectacle, and features a cross-section of their inner circle, utilising the talents of Bretman Rock, Pokimane, Valkyrae, TommyInnit, Adin Ross, and more.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Jonathan Weiner

