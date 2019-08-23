Sturgill Simpson Previews New Audio-Visual Project

Jo Malone Announce Poppy & Barley Cologne Intense
Sturgill Simpson has shared the full animated video for 'Sing Along' - tune in now.
The songwriter's new project is a full audio-visual endeavour, with each song on his incoming album set to a different anime-inspired segment.
The full project is named 'Sound & Fury' and drops on September 27th, with Sturgill sharing the first preview.
'Sing Along' is a bold, brash offering, and it comes equipped with visuals developed by Japanese anime legend Jumpei Mizusaki.
A preview of the full film, it's a daring project, with the songwriter finally able to fully immerse himself in his love of anime.
