Sturgill Simpson Previews New Audio-Visual Project

23 · 08 · 2019

Sturgill Simpson has shared the full animated video for 'Sing Along' - tune in now.

The songwriter's new project is a full audio-visual endeavour, with each song on his incoming album set to a different anime-inspired segment.

The full project is named 'Sound & Fury' and drops on September 27th, with Sturgill sharing the first preview.

'Sing Along' is a bold, brash offering, and it comes equipped with visuals developed by Japanese anime legend Jumpei Mizusaki.

A preview of the full film, it's a daring project, with the songwriter finally able to fully immerse himself in his love of anime.

Tune in now.

