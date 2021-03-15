Stubborn Heart Capture Metropolitan Energy On 'Against The Tide'

Electronic soul partnership Stubborn Heart are back.

The project's debut album was a real tour de force, winning acclaim from the likes of Gilles Peterson in the process.

Street level soul matched to club tropes, they seemed to allow trip hop, neo-soul, and left-field techno (amongst other elements) to intermingle.

New album 'Made Of Static' is the long-awaited follow up to their sterling debut, and it's the product of almost a decade's worth of work.

Out on June 4th, Luca Santucci and Ben Fitzgerald tease the release with new song 'Against The Tide'.

Fractured electronics with a humane sense of songwriting, it comes with a video constructed by film maker Michael England.

Airing through Clash, it's a remarkably inventive extension of the song's themes, with the director commenting:

"I felt the track 'Against The Tide' captures the sense and pace of the city. The video serves as a reminder of what the city is all about. Documented between 2018 and 2019, they fall somewhere between Orsen Welles’ notion of the Devine Accident and Henri Cartier-Bresson’s concept of the Decisive Moment."

"I am looking for the lines and gaps of interplay, to weave an evocative and emotional journey between the conscious spectacle and that of the voyeur; hopefully casting light back on some of the intimate moments of portraiture that take place every day within the city."

Tune in now.

'Made Of Static' will be released on May 4th - order it HERE.

