strongboi Link With Bay Area Figure Salami Rose Joe Louis For 'unconditional'

strongboi return with new single 'unconditional'.

The dreamy sonic template emerges from the duo's East Berlin studio, and it marks the path to the project's debut album.

'unconditional' features heavenly electronics, the melody racing to your sub-conscious in no time at all.

Up top strongboi are augmented by Bay Area hyphenate Salami Rose Joe Louis, who adds something different.

Appearing courtesy of Brainfeeder Records, Salami Rose Joe Louis hits London's Colour Factory on June 28th.

A neat collaboration, it offers a vivid piece of alt-pop that grapple with bold new ideas.

Tune in now.