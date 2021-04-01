Stream The Queen's Gambit Soundtrack In Full

The Queen's Gambit is bowling over critics with its impactful script and superb lead performances.

The Netflix series is displaying incredible attention to detail, gathering a pitch-perfect period wardrobe of superb outfits.

The soundtrack, too, plays its role, matching specially commissioned pieces against an expertly constructed array of 60s cuts.

It's far from obvious fare, too - there's room for French language deep cuts and Donovan album tracks alongside some party-starting favourites from The Monkees.

Featuring everyone from Georgie Fame through to Dutch psychedelic crew Shocking Blue, The Queen's Gambit definitely brightened up our mid-winter viewing.

Check out the soundtrack below.

