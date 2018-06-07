Stream JBXDR's New Album 'Wave Talk'

JBXDR - real name Jörn Bielfeldt - is one of the most potent new voices in Germany's electronic underground.

Musical from a young age, he first grabbed hold of drum sticks, immersing himself in percussive possibilities, before finding himself enraptured by electronics.

Powered by digital production, JBXDR has worked alongside such powerhouses as Daniel Lanois, all while pursuing his own solo material.

New album 'Wave Talk' matches crunching beats to searing, lazer-guided electronics, shot through with a real sense of ambition.

Playing key showcases at the likes of Hamburg's Reeperbahn festival and Brighton's Great Escape in the last 12 months, JBXDR is an artist with real momentum behind him.

All this informs new album 'Wave Talk', with its admirable breadth and its varied stylistic approaches and reinventions.

Out now, you can check out 'Wave Talk' below.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.