Strawberry Guy's 'Mrs Magic' Is A Gloopy Piece Of Surreal Pop Music

Strawberry Guy is a name we first encountered through YouTube, with the UK musician placing a series of demos online.

Racking up millions of streams, his gloopy, synth-addled vision of psychedelic pop seemed both hopelessly surreal and intimately personal.

Now living and working in Liverpool, Strawberry Guy is part of The Orielles set up, but he's never lost sight of his solo ambitions.

A full mini-album lands on September 27th via Melodic, led by the fragrant, lucid songwriting of 'Mrs Magic'.

Gloopy pop music with an analogue fixation, it's reminiscent of those early sir Was bumpers, drifting off into an alternative dimension.

Soothing music for the start of the heatwave, it's the start of something special. Tune in now.

