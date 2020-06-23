STR4TA's 'Vision 9' Is An Impeccable Jazz Burner

New project STR4TA have shared their jazz burner 'Vision 9'.

STR4TA unites two seminal names from the British jazz funk scene, with Incognito's Jean-Paul 'Bluey' Maunick teaming up alongside broadcaster Gilles Peterson.

The aim is to tap into the energy of those early 80s Brit-Funk recordings , when jazz improvisation, sound system culture, and post-punk methodologies intertwined to create something truly unique.

Deliberately raw, 'Vision 9' is a fresh preview from incoming album 'Aspects', and it's a wild, furious jazz stepper.

The wicked percussive flow leads into some stately horns, while the flutes perhaps point to Gilles' long-running admiration for Brazilian culture .

It's a ruthless club mover, one that taps into the elasticity of live performance while distilling this down into a potent DJ weapon.

Says Gilles: “I was there at the back, telling them, no, leave it like that, cut it there, or just use that first take...”

Tune in now.

'Aspects' will be released on March 26th - order it HERE.

