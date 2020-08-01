Stormzy's 'Superheroes' Video Is An Inspiration

Stormzy has shared the animated video for his song 'Superheroes'.

The track appears on his second album, and was an immediate standout, cross-referencing Malorie Blackman's literature, Michael Dapaah, the Williams sisters, and even the theme to Tracy Beaker.

A video has been constructed, with 'Superheroes' airing first in classrooms across the country.

In a speech to students, Stormzy said: “I wanted to show it to you guys first [because] being students at school, I think it’s important that you guys understand how powerful you are…”

“Despite the colour of your skin, despite where you come from, despite your religion, despite whatever it is that you feel may be holding you back; you are a Superhero. So, I wanted to make this video to inspire you guys, to let you know that the sky is the limit. To let you know that all those things inside of you, make you incredible.”

Taz Tron Delix directs the clip, and the visual utilises children's films as an inspiration point - while also nodding towards Dave and Little Simz.

