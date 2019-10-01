Stormzy Will Give A Bible Reading On BBC This Christmas

Stormzy will give a Bible reading on BBC One this Christmas.

The rapper recently returned with new album 'Heavy Is The Head', a bold, ambitious project.

With the festive season approaching, Stormzy will appear on BBC One on Christmas Day reading a passage from Luke's Gospel.

The passage tells the story of the first ever Christmas, when angels appeared to the shepherds to proclaim the birth of Jesus.

On Christmas Night airs at 11.50pm on December 25th, and will also feature acclaimed boys' choir Libera, who will perform the beautiful Basque carol, Sing Lullaby.

Hugh Faupel, Executive Producer, BBC Studios, says: “Every year we look for people to bring the Christmas story alive. This year we are delighted that Stormzy accepted the invitation to retell the timeless story of the first Christmas and hopefully bring it to a new audience.”

Daisy Scalchi, Commissioning Editor, Specialist Factual, says: “Stormzy has consistently celebrated his faith and spirituality through his music and we are hugely excited that he is bringing Christmas day to a close on BBC One with his reading from St Luke¹s Gospel.”

On Christmas Night will be broadcast at 11.50pm on December 25th on BBC One.

Watch a preview below.

We are thrilled to announce that @stormzy will be bringing Christmas Day to a close this year on @BBCOne, telling the story of the first ever Christmas with a reading from Luke’s Gospel. #OnChristmasNight https://t.co/FIhYhCwmJH pic.twitter.com/2yLwTh8DHx — BBC One (@BBCOne) December 18, 2019

