Stormzy Wants Jacob Rees-Mogg To Resign

Stormzy isn't someone who holds back on his opinion.

It's part of what has taken the rapper so far - when his mind is made up, he speaks it.

Outspoken in his defence of those killed, injured, and left homeless by the Grenfell fire, he took one look at Jacob Rees-Mogg's recent comments and felt disgusted.

Speaking to fans on social media, Stormzy called on the Leader of the House of Commons to resign, before going deeper on the issue.

Accusing the government of orchestrating a cover up to prevent protest at their involvement in the use of cladding on state housing, he said:

"Never ever ever ever ever ever stop talking bout Grenfell..."

He's worth listening to.

Here are Stormzy's comments:

Oi @Jacob_Rees_Mogg you need to resign you’re an actual piece of shit I beg everyone watch this - MP Jacob Rees Mogg in a nutshell saying Grenfell Victims should of had the common sense to escape. I can’t believe the cheek fucking hell these politicians are actual aliens pic.twitter.com/aQ4NxwdBCG — #MERKY (@stormzy) November 5, 2019

Bare of you politicians are evil

And wicked and this is why we hate you 72 (??) people died in a tragedy that you people are to blame for. you’ve just caused some PR/media frenzy in the past week sending out headlines saying it was the fire brigades fault like we’re stupid. — #MERKY (@stormzy) November 5, 2019

And back to this pussyhole @Jacob_Rees_Mogg - these are the people in charge of our country and they think that the grenfell fire victims died coz they were just stupid. — #MERKY (@stormzy) November 5, 2019

To help the Grenfell campaign click HERE.

