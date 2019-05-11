Stormzy Wants Jacob Rees-Mogg To Resign

After his comments on Grenfell...
Stormzy isn't someone who holds back on his opinion.

It's part of what has taken the rapper so far - when his mind is made up, he speaks it.

Outspoken in his defence of those killed, injured, and left homeless by the Grenfell fire, he took one look at Jacob Rees-Mogg's recent comments and felt disgusted.

Speaking to fans on social media, Stormzy called on the Leader of the House of Commons to resign, before going deeper on the issue.

Accusing the government of orchestrating a cover up to prevent protest at their involvement in the use of cladding on state housing, he said:

"Never ever ever ever ever ever stop talking bout Grenfell..."

He's worth listening to.

Here are Stormzy's comments:

To help the Grenfell campaign click HERE.

