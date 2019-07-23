Stormzy To Help Judge Hyundai Mercury Prize 2019

Stormzy will help judge the Hyundai Mercury Prize 2019.

The final shortlist of 12 albums will be confirmed tomorrow - July 24th - with huge speculation mounting over who could claim the spots.

Wolf Alice won last year's prize with 'Visions Of A Life', but the general feeling is that this year could be wide open to someone from the left field.

The winner will be announced at the Hyundai Mercury Prize 2019 ceremony on September 19th, and fresh faces have been added to the judging panel.

New judges for 2019 include BRIT double winner Stormzy, whose performance at Glastonbury immediately went down in the history books.

Radio 1 lynchpin Annie Mac will join as a judge, while Gaz Coombes and Jorja Smith will also judge the prize.

The Hyundai Mercury Prize 2019 shortlist is announced tomorrow (July 24th) at 9am.

