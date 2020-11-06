Stormzy To Donate £10 Million To Black Organisations In The UK

Stormzy and his team #Merky have confirmed that they will donate £10 million to black organisations in the UK.

The announcement commits the rapper to a long term plan, with the huge amount to be spread across 10 years.

A full decade of uplift, the donations will be spread across grassroots organisations, with the aim of assisting the Black community wherever possible.

In a statement, Stormzy says...

The uncomfortable truth that our country continuously fails to recognise and admit, is that black people in the UK have been at a constant disadvantage in every aspect of life - simply due to the colour of our skin.

I’m lucky enough to be in the position I’m in and I’ve heard people often dismiss the idea of racism existing in Britain by saying 'if the country’s so racist how have you become a success?!' and I reject that with this: I am not the UK’s shining example of what supposedly happens when a black person works hard. There are millions of us. We are not far and few.

We have to fight against the odds of a racist system stacked against us and designed for us to fail from before we are even born. Black people have been playing on an uneven field for far too long and this pledge is a continuation in the fight to finally try and even it.

Further information on the pledge will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

