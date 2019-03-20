Stormzy Takes Role In Adaptation Of Noughts & Crosses

Stormzy is set to play a newspaper in an upcoming adaptation of Noughts & Crosses.

The book was penned by Malorie Blackman, and depicts a world in which black people form the ruling class, with white people forming an oppressed underclass.

A classic in modern young adult fiction, it's dytopian themes only seem to become more relevant with each passing day.

A new adaptation is forthcoming through the BBC, with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation acting as executive producers, while also handling the soundtrack.

Stormzy is on board to make his TV acting debut, playing a newspaper editor. He commented: “As a diehard fan of Malorie’s novels, being a part of this important show is a dream come true.”

Malorie Blackman added: “The first time I met Stormzy he informed me he was a huge fan of my Noughts and Crosses series of books. I’m thrilled he will now be a part of the Noughts + Crosses TV production. It’s so exciting!”

Work on the adaptation is ongoing.

