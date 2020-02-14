Stormzy Signs To 0207 Def Jam

Stormzy has signed a deal with 0207 Def Jam.

The iconic rap stable recently touched down in the UK, with 0207 Def Jam representing a new chapter for all involved.

The first signing to the label is Stormzy, with the BRIT Award winning icon switching labels.

The news was confirmed a few moments ago, with Stormzy's previous two studio albums being released through #Merky / Atlantic.

0207 Def Jam / Universal Music Group is his new home, and the pic up top depicts Stormzy with (L-R): Tobe Onwuka (Stormzy’s manager), Alec Boateng (co-president, 0207 Def Jam), Sir Lucian Grainge (Chairman & CEO, Universal Music Group), Alex Boateng (co-president, 0207 Def Jam) and David Joseph (Chairman & CEO, Universal Music UK).

Photo Credit: Misan Harriman

