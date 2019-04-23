Stormzy Shares New Single 'Audacity'

Stormzy has shared his new single 'Audacity' - tune in now.

The UK rap icon will release his second album on December 13th, with hype escalating around 'Heavy Is The Head'.

A string of singles have whetted fans' appetites, while memories of his sensational Glastonbury set still linger.

New single 'Audacity' is online now, a taut rap burner, one packed with intent from the opening note.

Headie One also features on the track, with Stormzy rapping: “Oh what a catastrophe, I changed the game drastically...”

He also references that Glastonbury slot, stating: “When Banksy put the vest on me, felt like God was testing me...”

Tune in now.

'Heavy Is The Head' will be released on December 13th.

