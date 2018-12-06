Stormzy Launches New Publishing Venture #Merky Books

Stormzy has launched his new publishing venture #Merky Books.
The grime artist is currently out in Ibiza holding down his #Merky festival at the island's huge Ibiza Rocks venue.
Now the rapper is set to enter publishing, linking with Penguin Random House for a new venture aimed at young writers.
In a social media post Stormzy wrote: "We will be using this as a platform for young writers to become published authors, I know too many talented writers that don’t always have an outlet or a means to get their work seen and hopefully #Merky Books can now be a reference point for them to say “I can be an author” and for that to be a realistic and achievable goal."
"Reading and writing as a kid was integral to where I am today and I from the bottom of my heart can not wait to hear your stories, your poems, your novels, your sci-fis and then getting them out into the big wide world. Proper proud of this! We’ll be doing school competitions, taking entries and submissions and looking for writers as well but I’ll keep you posted!"
The project launches with the publication of Rise Up: The #Merky Journey So Far on November 1st, while Stormzy is also offering a paid internship at #Merky Books.
