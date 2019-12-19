Stormzy Gives £500,000 To Disadvantaged Students

Stormzy has donated £500,000 to students from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Last year the South London artist confirmed he intends to give away £10 million across 10 years, focussing his efforts on Black communities across the UK.

Staying true to his word, Stormzy has given £500,000 to the Black Heart Foundation, who work with students moving into further education.

The money will cover cash grants for around 50 students who need financial support, not limited to university study.

In the past the Black Heart Foundation has worked with students who aim to be a pilot, alongside more mainstream educational activities.

A spokesperson for the #Merky Foundation said:

“The Black Heart Foundation is an incredible charity and we are proud to make them the first beneficiary to receive funding from our £10 million pledge, announced earlier this year."

